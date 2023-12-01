In 2024 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs 18.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for G-SLF 7 STR and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. Innova Hycross: 1987 cc engine, 16.13 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less