|Engine Type
|2TR-FE
|1.0L TSI
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Third Row AC
|Vents on Roof
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹20,04,003
|₹11,98,700
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹17,18,000
|₹10,49,000
|RTO
|₹1,87,800
|₹1,11,290
|Insurance
|₹97,703
|₹37,910
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹43,073
|₹25,764
Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other passenger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution ...Read More