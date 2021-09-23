HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsInnova Crysta vs Taigun

Toyota Innova Crysta vs Volkswagen Taigun

Filters
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2TR-FE1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
245 Nm @ 4000 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
164 bhp @ 5200 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,04,00311,98,700
Ex-Showroom Price
17,18,00010,49,000
RTO
1,87,8001,11,290
Insurance
97,70337,910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
43,07325,764
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other passenger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution ...

Read More

Toyota Innova Hycross first impression review: Innova Crysta on hybrid steroids

Trending cars

Find more
Trending Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Lexus RX
Lexus RX
95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
Check Latest Offers
Lamborghini Urus S
Lamborghini Urus S
4.18 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3.3 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross
10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
10 - 14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail
26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Tata Avinya
Tata Avinya
30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda WR-V 2023
Honda WR-V 2023
8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details