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Toyota Innova Crysta vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Innova Crysta and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Innova crysta Taigun
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 19.72 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage9 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity2393 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Toyota Innova Crysta Visual Comparison

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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
343 Nm @ 1400 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 3400 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.05 m
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelElectric
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil SpringRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion BarMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205/60 R16
Bootspace
447 L385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
3-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres50 Litres
Length
4735 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm2651 mm
Kerb Weight
1730 kg-
Height
1795 mm1612 mm
Width
1830 mm4221 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Geo-fence
2-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - ECO & Power Mode-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC ventsAir Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Yes-
Rear AC
Yes-
Trip Meter
Yes2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital-
Shift Indicator
GearGear
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
One Touch -Down
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
Yes-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp-
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3 Years-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Speakers
6 Speakers6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen Display7" Touch Screen
Voice Command
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,42,49812,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
19,72,00010,99,900
RTO
2,62,5001,20,620
Insurance
1,07,49839,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,34927,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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