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Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Innova crysta Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandToyotaToyota
Price₹ 19.72 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage9 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2393 cc-
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Toyota Innova Crysta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Rear Seats
Headlight
Seats Turned Over
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
343 Nm @ 1400 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 3400 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.4 metres
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R17
Bootspace
447 L373 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres45 litres
Length
4735 mm4365 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm2600 mm
Kerb Weight
1730 kg-
Height
1795 mm1645 mm
Width
1830 mm1795 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Geo-fence
2-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - ECO & Power Mode-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC ventsAutomatic Climate Control
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
YesVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
Yes2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
YesDriver
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)100000
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Speakers
6 Speakers2
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,42,49812,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
19,72,00011,31,000
RTO
2,62,5001,25,730
Insurance
1,07,49812,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,34927,281
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

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