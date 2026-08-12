In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Innova crysta
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2393 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-