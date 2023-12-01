In 2024 when choosing between the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 15 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less