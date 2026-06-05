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HomeCompare CarsInnova Crysta vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Toyota Innova Crysta vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Innova crysta Innova crysta [2020-2023]
BrandToyotaToyota
Price₹ 19.72 Lakhs₹ 16.26 Lakhs
Mileage9 kmpl-
Engine Capacity2393 cc2694 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
Cylinders44

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Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
343 Nm @ 1400 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
148 bhp @ 3400 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2393 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.4
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring4-Link with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion BarDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16205 / 65 R16
Bootspace
447 L-
No of Seating Rows
33
Seating Capacity
7 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres65
Length
4735 mm4735
Wheelbase
2750 mm2750
Kerb Weight
1730 kg1730
Height
1795 mm1795
Width
1830 mm1830
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
No-
Emergency Call Button
No-
Geo-fence
2-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - ECO & Power Mode-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC ventsYes (Manual)
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
YesSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
YesSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Trip Meter
YesElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumptionYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch -Down
YesDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
YesDriver
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)100000
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Speakers
6 Speakers4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch-
Display
HD Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
Overspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable; Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
23,42,49820,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
19,72,00017,18,000
RTO
2,62,5001,87,800
Insurance
1,07,49897,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
50,34943,073
Expert Rating
-

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