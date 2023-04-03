In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta [2020-2023] vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|T-roc
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2694 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4