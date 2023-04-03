Innova Crysta [2020-2023] vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Innova crysta [2020-2023] T-roc Brand Toyota Volkswagen Price ₹ 16.26 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage - 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 2694 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.