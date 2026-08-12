In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta [2020-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2694 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-