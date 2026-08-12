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HomeCompare CarsInnova Crysta [2020-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Innova Crysta [2020-2023] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Innova crysta [2020-2023] Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandToyotaToyota
Price₹ 16.26 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage-19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2694 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 GearsManual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
2TR-FE1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
245 Nm @ 4000 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
164 bhp @ 5200 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.45.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Torsion BarMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 60 R17
Length
47354365 mm
Wheelbase
27502600 mm
Kerb Weight
1730-
Height
17951645 mm
Width
18301795 mm
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6545 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Roof-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
42
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
3 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
20,04,00312,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
17,18,00011,31,000
RTO
1,87,8001,25,730
Insurance
97,70312,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
43,07327,281
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

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