|Engine Type
|Four Cylinder Inline Turbocharged
|1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
|148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Parking Assist
|Front & Rear
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹35,98,183
|₹24,51,787
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹30,40,000
|₹21,35,000
|RTO
|₹4,09,000
|₹2,24,230
|Insurance
|₹1,48,683
|₹92,057
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹77,338
|₹52,698