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Toyota Hilux vs Volkswagen T-Roc

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Hilux vs T-Roc Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hilux T-roc
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 31.99 Lakhs₹ 21.35 Lakhs
Mileage-17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity2755 cc1498 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres5.5
Spare Wheel
Steel (265/65R17)Steel
Front Tyres
265 / 65 R17215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
YesPower assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Rigid AxleTwist beam axle with separate spring & shock absorber
Front Suspension
Double WishboneIndependent with coil spring
Rear Tyres
265 / 65 R17215 / 55 R17
Length
5320 mm4234
Wheelbase
3085 mm2590
Height
1815 mm1573
Width
1855 mm1819
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres59
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Parking Sensors
YesFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesDriver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
7 AirbagsYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Drive Modes Names
No-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Head-rests
YesFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
37,83,18924,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
31,99,00021,35,000
RTO
4,28,8752,24,230
Insurance
1,54,81492,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
81,31552,698
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrain

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

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