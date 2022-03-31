HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsHilux vs T-Roc

Toyota Hilux vs Volkswagen T-Roc

Filters
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹30.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
1.5 TSI
₹21.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Four Cylinder Inline Turbocharged1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1400 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3400 rpm148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Front & RearReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,98,18324,51,787
Ex-Showroom Price
30,40,00021,35,000
RTO
4,09,0002,24,230
Insurance
1,48,68392,057
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
77,33852,698
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

View all
Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
McLaren Artura

McLaren Artura

5.1 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

92.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Altroz CNG

7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3 M40i

BMW X3 M40i

86.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details