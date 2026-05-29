In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Glanza and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Glanza vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glanza
|Virtus
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 6.39 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3