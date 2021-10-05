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Toyota Glanza vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Glanza and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Glanza vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glanza Vento
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 6.39 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage22.3 to 30.61 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Glanza
Toyota Glanza
E
₹6.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Toyota Glanza Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Parking Camera Display
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear Air Vents
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L VVT1L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
827 Km972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
22.3 kmpl17.69
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15185 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
318 litres494
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres55
Length
3990 mm4390
Wheelbase
2520 mm2553
Height
1500 mm1467
Kerb Weight
920 kg1134
Width
1745 mm1699
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
NoFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoDigital Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / BlueBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,36,80311,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
6,39,3009,99,900
RTO
59,23076,323
Insurance
37,77343,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,83624,078
Expert Rating
-

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