In 2026 when choosing between the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Glanza vs Rumion Comparison