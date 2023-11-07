In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Fortuner and Volvo S60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT and Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fortuner vs S60 Comparison