Toyota Fortuner vs Volvo S60

In 2023 when choosing between the Toyota Fortuner and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
₹33.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S60
Volvo S60
T4 Inscription
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i2.0L B4204T6 I4
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
801 km845
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
245 Nm @ 4000 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.0114.08
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
164 bhp @ 5200 rpm188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on RoofTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
38,67,16752,71,852
Ex-Showroom Price
33,43,00045,90,000
RTO
3,63,3004,65,330
Insurance
1,60,3672,15,922
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
83,1201,13,312

