In 2026, when choosing between the Toyota Fortuner Legender and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fortuner Legender vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fortuner legender
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|1152 km/charge
|418-592
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)