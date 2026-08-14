In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Fortuner Legender and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fortuner Legender vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fortuner legender
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Range
|1152 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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