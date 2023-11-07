In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Fortuner Legender and Volvo S60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fortuner Legender vs S60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fortuner legender
|S60
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|₹ 45.9 Lakhs
|Range
|1152 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-