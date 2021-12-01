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HomeCompare CarsFortuner Legender vs Tiguan [2021-2025]

Toyota Fortuner Legender vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Fortuner Legender and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fortuner Legender vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fortuner legender Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 41.54 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Range1152 km/charge-
Mileage14.2 to 14.4 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Toyota Fortuner Legender Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3000 rpm187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I42.0 TSI
Driving Range
1152 Km759 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
190 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres5.39 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with StabiliserIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring and StabiliserIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18235 / 55 R18
Bootspace
296 litres615 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres60 litres
Length
4795 mm4509 mm
Wheelbase
2745 mm2679 mm
Height
1835 mm1665 mm
Width
1855 mm1839 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on RoofSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
NoIlluminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
68
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch8 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Maroon / BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,20,26644,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
41,54,20038,16,900
RTO
5,66,6754,10,690
Insurance
1,98,8911,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,75594,717

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