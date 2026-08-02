In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Fortuner Legender and Toyota Hilux, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fortuner Legender vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fortuner legender
|Hilux
|Brand
|Toyota
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Range
|1152 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-