hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsFortuner Legender vs Hilux

Toyota Fortuner Legender vs Toyota Hilux

In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Fortuner Legender and Toyota Hilux, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fortuner Legender vs Hilux Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fortuner legender Hilux
BrandToyotaToyota
Price₹ 41.54 Lakhs₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Range1152 km/charge-
Mileage14.2 to 14.4 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹41.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
GX 2WD Diesel Automatic
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm500 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3000 rpm201 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Engine Type
1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4-
Driving Range
1152 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.4 seconds-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
190 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel (265/65R17)
Front Tyres
265 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Yes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with StabiliserDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
4-Link with Coil Spring and StabiliserLeaf Spring Rigid Axle
Rear Tyres
265 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Bootspace
296 litres-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres80 litres
Length
4795 mm5320 mm
Wheelbase
2745 mm3085 mm
Height
1835 mm1815 mm
Width
1855 mm1855 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)7 Airbags
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
One Touch - Up
All-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ANCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Interior Colours
Maroon / Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled-
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,20,26637,83,189
Ex-Showroom Price
41,54,20031,99,000
RTO
5,66,6754,28,875
Insurance
1,98,8911,54,814
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,05,75581,315
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Tough and highly capableImproved ride comfortProven diesel powertrain

Cons

Missing premium featuresReduced creature comforts

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

2026 Toyota Hilux Review: First Impressions
2026 Toyota Hilux Review: First Impressions
2 Aug 2026
File photo: Legender is the top-spec variant of Toyota Fortuner.
Toyota rides on Fortuner Legender 4X4 demand to post 53% rise in Nov sales
1 Dec 2021
The Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46.36 lakh
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 launched with manual transmission. Here's what's new
5 Mar 2025
Along with a manual transmission, the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT adds on  superior suction-based seats with a ventilation system for the front row. 
Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 MT launched at 46.36 lakh. Here's what the new variant gets
5 Mar 2025
From value-packed to ultra-luxury, these five 4x4 SUVs are the strongest upgrades for Toyota Hilux owners.
5 4x4 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from the Toyota Hilux
6 Aug 2026
The new Toyota Hilux looks tougher than the older model, but the same diesel heart and ladder-frame roots remain.
New Toyota Hilux vs old model: what has changed in India
30 Jul 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers