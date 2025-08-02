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Toyota Camry vs Volvo XC60

In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Camry and Volvo XC60, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant and Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Camry vs XC60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Camry Xc60
BrandToyotaVolvo
Price₹ 48.5 Lakhs₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Range1275 km/charge-
Mileage25.49 kmpl 12.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity251.6 Volt-
Engine Capacity-1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Ultimate
₹68.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Toyota Camry Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Battery Capacity
251.6 Volt48 Volt
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
1275 km863 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm360 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT), Paddle ShiftAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
25.49 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
184 bhp @ 6000 rpm247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp, 208 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Double WishboneIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutDouble Wishbone Suspension
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R18235 / 55 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres71 litres
Length
4920 mm4708 mm
Wheelbase
2825 mm2865 mm
Height
1455 mm1655 mm
Kerb Weight
1645 kg-
Width
1840 mm1902 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic with MemoryManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and GoAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
NoYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsMulti-colour
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
915
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch9 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
YesNo
ADAS
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Audio controls & Cup holderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,10,08779,05,648
Ex-Showroom Price
48,50,00068,90,000
RTO
4,95,3307,18,000
Insurance
1,64,2572,97,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,18,4331,69,923

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