Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹39.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
19.16-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine Type
Petrol-Hybrid-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle2
Driving Range
958418 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 245 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Max Engine Performance
215 bhp @ 5700 rpm, 221 Nm @ 3600 rpm-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Motor Performance
119 bhp 202 Nm402 bhp 660 Nm
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
47,51,83058,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
41,20,00055,90,000
RTO
4,41,00033,000
Insurance
1,90,3302,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,02,1351,26,087
