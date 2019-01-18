Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.16
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|Petrol-Hybrid
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Electric Motor
|Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|2
|Driving Range
|958
|418 Km
|Battery
|Nickel Metal Hydride, 245 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|78 kWh, Lithium Ion, 500 kg
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Max Engine Performance
|215 bhp @ 5700 rpm, 221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|119 bhp 202 Nm
|402 bhp 660 Nm
|Engine
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹47,51,830
|₹58,66,214
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹41,20,000
|₹55,90,000
|RTO
|₹4,41,000
|₹33,000
|Insurance
|₹1,90,330
|₹2,42,714
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,02,135
|₹1,26,087