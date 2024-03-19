In 2026, when choosing between the Toyota Camry and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Camry vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Camry
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|1275 km/charge
|418-592
|Battery Capacity
|251.6 Volt
|69 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)