In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Camry and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant and Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Camry vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Camry
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Range
|1275 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|25.49 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|251.6 Volt
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-