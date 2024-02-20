In 2024, when choosing between the Toyota Camry and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
In 2024, when choosing between the Toyota Camry and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80.
Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt.
C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Camry vs C40 Recharge Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Camry
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Toyota
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 46.17 Lakhs
|₹ 61.25 Lakhs
|Range
|958
| 530 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|245 Volt
|78 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|27 Min