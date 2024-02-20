Saved Articles

Toyota Camry vs Volvo C40 Recharge

In 2024, when choosing between the Toyota Camry and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.

Camry vs C40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Camry C40 recharge
BrandToyotaVolvo
Price₹ 46.17 Lakhs₹ 61.25 Lakhs
Range958 530 km/charge
Battery Capacity245 Volt78 kWh
Charging Time-27 Min
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹46.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge
E80
₹61.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm660 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.16-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm408 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Engine Type
Petrol-Hybrid-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
958530 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 245 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Max Motor Performance
119 bhp 202 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,34,69164,17,845
Ex-Showroom Price
46,17,00061,25,000
RTO
4,72,03029,000
Insurance
1,45,1612,63,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,5131,37,944
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful drive dynamicsStylish visual cues on the outside

Cons

Cabin lacks the plush feel

    Latest News

    The Volvo XC40 Recharge will now be called the EX40, while the C40 Recharge has been christened EC40 in the brand's lineup
    Volvo drops XC40 Recharge & C40 Recharge monikers. Here’s what they’ll be called
    20 Feb 2024
    Rapidly surging demand for utility vehicles, especially SUVs has helped Toyota to post impressive growth and sales numbers in January 2024.
    SUV rush helps Toyota post highest-ever monthly sales in January at 24,609 unit
    1 Feb 2024
    The C40 Recharge, Volvo's most expensive electric car on offer in India, was launched last year. It is also the second EV to be offered by the Swedish carmaker after the XC40 Recharge.
    EV adoption in luxury segment will be faster than mass segment: Volvo
    28 Feb 2024
    A Volvo C40 recharge has been seen getting engulfed in flames in Chattisgarh
    Volvo C40 Recharge bursts into flames. Check details
    29 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    Toyota Camry Nightshade comes with new exterior colour schemes, certain design tweaks to give the edition a sporty appeal and a new set of engine options for global markets.
    Toyota Camry Nightshade edition: First Look
    17 May 2022
    View all
     