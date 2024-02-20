In 2024, when choosing between the Toyota Camry and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the Toyota Camry and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid, Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Camry vs C40 Recharge Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Camry C40 recharge Brand Toyota Volvo Price ₹ 46.17 Lakhs ₹ 61.25 Lakhs Range 958 530 km/charge Battery Capacity 245 Volt 78 kWh Charging Time - 27 Min