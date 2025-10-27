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Toyota Camry vs Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]

In 2026 when choosing among the Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Camry vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Camry Tiguan [2021-2025]
BrandToyotaVolkswagen
Price₹ 48.5 Lakhs₹ 38.17 Lakhs
Range1275 km/charge-
Mileage25.49 kmpl13.54 kmpl
Battery Capacity251.6 Volt-
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiguan [2021-2025]
Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025]
Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG
₹38.17 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Toyota Camry Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Grille
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Specification
Battery Capacity
251.6 Volt-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous-
Driving Range
1275 km759 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (e-CVT), Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
25.49 kmpl12.65 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
184 bhp @ 6000 rpm187 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD / AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
134 bhp, 208 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.39 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
235 / 45 R18235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Double WishboneIndependent Suspension by Four-link Axle
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent Suspension with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 45 R18235 / 55 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres60 litres
Length
4920 mm4509 mm
Wheelbase
2825 mm2679 mm
Height
1455 mm1665 mm
Kerb Weight
1645 kg1703 kg
Width
1840 mm1839 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic with MemoryTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
Adaptive With Stop and GoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Footwell LampsMulti-colour
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
98
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch8 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Pedestrian)
High-beam Assist
YesYes
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Audio controls & Cup holderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
CooledHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
55,10,08744,06,732
Ex-Showroom Price
48,50,00038,16,900
RTO
4,95,3304,10,690
Insurance
1,64,2571,78,642
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,18,43394,717

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