Toyota Camry vs Toyota Fortuner Legender

In 2024 when choosing among the Toyota Camry and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Camry vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Camry Fortuner legender
BrandToyotaToyota
Price₹ 46.17 Lakhs₹ 43.66 Lakhs
Range958-
Mileage19.1 kmpl14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity245 Volt-
Engine Capacity-2755 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Camry
Toyota Camry
Hybrid
₹46.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fortuner Legender
Toyota Fortuner Legender
4X2 AT 2.8 Legender
₹43.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
221 Nm @ 3600 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.1614.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
176 bhp @ 5700 rpm201 bhp @ 3000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
Petrol-Hybrid1GD-FTV Turbocharged D-4D I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
9581152 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride, 245 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
119 bhp 202 Nm-
Engine
2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,34,69151,20,481
Ex-Showroom Price
46,17,00043,66,000
RTO
4,72,0305,56,080
Insurance
1,45,1611,97,901
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,12,5131,10,059

