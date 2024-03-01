In 2024 when choosing among the Toyota Camry and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Toyota Camry and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 46.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 43.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 245 Volt. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Camry vs Fortuner Legender Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Camry Fortuner legender Brand Toyota Toyota Price ₹ 46.17 Lakhs ₹ 43.66 Lakhs Range 958 - Mileage 19.1 kmpl 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl Battery Capacity 245 Volt - Engine Capacity - 2755 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -