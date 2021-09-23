|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Battery Charging
|8 Hrs @ 220 Volt
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|120
|-
|Engine Type
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|1.0L TSI
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Driving Range
|306
|905
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|12.63
|-
|Battery
|26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Petrol
|Max Motor Performance
|74 bhp 170 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Range
|306 km
|-
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹12,39,825
|₹11,98,700
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹11,99,000
|₹10,49,000
|RTO
|₹6,230
|₹1,11,290
|Insurance
|₹34,095
|₹37,910
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹26,648
|₹25,764