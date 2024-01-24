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Tata Tigor EV vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tigor ev Taigun
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Range315 km/charge-
Mileage-18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Battery Capacity26 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
74 bhp114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Charging Time
9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motort1.0L TSI
Battery Capacity
26 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
315 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp, 170 Nm-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path StrutRear twist beam
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14205/60 R16
Ground Clearance
172 mm-
Length
3993 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2651 mm
Kerb Weight
1235 kg-
Height
1532 mm1612 mm
Width
1677 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
316 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
High-beam Assist
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Interior Colours
Light Grey & Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,95,43112,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00010,99,900
RTO
10,7301,20,620
Insurance
35,20139,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,84327,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
Volkswagen has officially entered the Sri Lankan passenger vehicle market through SAVWIPL’s partnership with Continental Cars and Commercials Ltd, launching the India-made Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan.
Volkswagen launches made-in-India Taigun and Virtus in Sri Lanka
29 May 2026
Tata Tigor EV goes up against sibling Nexon EV in the Indian electric vehicle market. Looking at creating inroads in the private PV EV space, can this battery-powered car change perceptions?
2021 Tata Tigor EV first drive review: Splashy drive in 'affordable' package
13 Dec 2023
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to be powered by the same engine options.
Volkswagen Taigun facelift launched at 10.99 lakh, assured buyback program introduced
14 Apr 2026
The compact SUV segment sees renewed competition with the updated Volkswagen Taigun. Here’s how it compares to the Hyundai Creta and Tata Sierra on powertrain-wise pricing and specifications.
New Volkswagen Taigun Vs Hyundai Creta Vs Tata Sierra: Price Comparison
14 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
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Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
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2021 Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings.
Made-in-India Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings
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