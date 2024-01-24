In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor ev
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|315 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|26 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
|-