Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
S Hybrid
₹15.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Battery Charging
8 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 5 Gears, Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
120-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At In Boot
Driving Range
306-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63-
Battery
26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear SeatsLithium Ion, 177.6 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp 170 Nm79 bhp 141 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1490 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
306 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,39,82517,48,232
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,00015,11,000
RTO
6,2301,67,100
Insurance
34,09569,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,64837,576
