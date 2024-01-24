In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor ev
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Range
|315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|26 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
|-