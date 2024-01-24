In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor ev
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Range
|315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|26 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
|-