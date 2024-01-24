In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Rumion Comparison