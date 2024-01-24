In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor ev
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Range
|315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|26 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
|-