HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsTigor EV vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Tata Tigor EV vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Filters
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Charging
8 Hrs @ 220 Volt-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
120-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack2TR-FE
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
306-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63-
Battery
26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp 170 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
306 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,39,82520,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,00017,18,000
RTO
6,2301,87,800
Insurance
34,09597,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,64843,073
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EV
null | null | 11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
null | Electric | Automatic15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

Trending cars

View all
Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
McLaren Artura

McLaren Artura

5.1 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

92.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Altroz CNG

7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3 M40i

BMW X3 M40i

86.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details