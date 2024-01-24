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Tata Tigor EV vs Toyota Innova Crysta

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Innova Crysta Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tigor ev Innova crysta
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 12.49 Lakhs₹ 19.72 Lakhs
Range315 km/charge-
Mileage-9 kmpl
Battery Capacity26 kWh-
Engine Capacity-2393 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
GX Diesel Manual 7 STR
₹19.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Tigor EV Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Glass
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm343 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
74 bhp148 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Charging Time
9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motort-
Battery Capacity
26 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
315 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp, 170 Nm-
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut4-Link with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
172 mm-
Length
3993 mm4735 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2750 mm
Kerb Weight
1235 kg1730 kg
Height
1532 mm1795 mm
Width
1677 mm1830 mm
Bootspace
316 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Separate Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control; Third-row AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableGear
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
NoButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000-
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000 Kms (Extendable up to 5 Years / 220000 Kms)
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Speakers
No6 Speakers
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
No-
Display
NoHD Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
High-beam Assist
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Light Grey & Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,95,43123,42,498
Ex-Showroom Price
12,49,00019,72,000
RTO
10,7302,62,500
Insurance
35,2011,07,498
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,84350,349
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tigor EV vs XUV 400 EV

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Latest Car & Bike News

Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
Tata Tigor EV goes up against sibling Nexon EV in the Indian electric vehicle market. Looking at creating inroads in the private PV EV space, can this battery-powered car change perceptions?
2021 Tata Tigor EV first drive review: Splashy drive in 'affordable' package
13 Dec 2023
The 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta gets a chrome-heavy grille, updated cabin trims and a few added features.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta vs Old model: What changed in the updated MPV?
5 Jun 2026
Toyota Innova Hycross comes as a more premium and SUV-like iteration of the Toyota Innova Crysta.
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Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta has started arriving at dealerships with revised styling and feature additions.
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19 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
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2021 Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings.
Made-in-India Tata Tigor EV passes Global NCAP crash tests with 4-Star ratings
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