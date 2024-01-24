In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor ev
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Range
|315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|26 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)
|-