In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor EV and Toyota Glanza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE and Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor EV vs Glanza Comparison