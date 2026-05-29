In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor
|Virtus
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3