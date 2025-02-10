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Tata Tigor vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tigor Polo
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 to 26.4 kmpl16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Tigor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Open Trunk
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L1.0L MPI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
711798.75
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm95 Nm @ 2950 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.317.74
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
84 bhp @ 6000 rpm75 bhp @ 6200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.14.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.Semi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Independent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut typeMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 70 R14
Ground Clearance
170168
Length
39933971
Wheelbase
24502469
Kerb Weight
10031015
Height
15321469
Width
16771682
No of Seating Rows
22
Bootspace
419280
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
3545
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual displayNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
24
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
MP3 Playback
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Light Grey and SlateBlack & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,12,137.67,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
5,54,9906,27,000
RTO
22,199.650,190
Insurance
34,44830,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,15715,220
Expert Rating

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Tata Tigor gets minor dseign changes alongwith several feature enhancements
2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here’s what the new variant has to offer
10 Feb 2025
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23 Jun 2026
The Volkswagen ID. Polo EV will become the first compact electric hatchback in the brand’s new EV lineup
Volkswagen ID. Polo inches closer to production as new prototypes surface ahead of debut
9 Mar 2026
With the update, the Tigor also got a new top end trim - XZ Plus Lux, while the 2024 Amaze’s top trim is ZX.
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25 Mar 2025
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Latest Videos

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27 Jan 2022
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2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
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