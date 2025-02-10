In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor
|Polo
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3