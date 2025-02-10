In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tigor and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor vs Yaris Comparison