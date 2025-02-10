In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tigor and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tigor
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-