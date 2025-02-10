In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tigor and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor vs Rumion Comparison