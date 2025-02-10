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Tata Tigor vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tigor and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tigor vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tigor Rumion
BrandTataToyota
Price₹ 5.55 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage19.2 to 26.4 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Tigor Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Taillight
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Revotron 1.2 L-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
711923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.3-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
84 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.15.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Independent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut typeMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
39934460 mm
Wheelbase
24502740 mm
Kerb Weight
1003-
Height
15321690 mm
Width
16771735 mm
No of Seating Rows
23
Bootspace
419-
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3545 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Visual displayNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Key
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
Digital Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Interior Colours
Light Grey and Slate-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,12,137.611,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
5,54,9909,79,000
RTO
22,199.681,160
Insurance
34,44851,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,15723,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Tata Tigor gets minor dseign changes alongwith several feature enhancements
2025 Tata Tigor gets a new top end variant. Here’s what the new variant has to offer
10 Feb 2025
Utility Vehicles comprising the Innova range, Fortuner, Hilux, and Rumion, contributed 68 per cent of the total sales for Toyota in February 2025
Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion
1 Mar 2025
With the update, the Tigor also got a new top end trim - XZ Plus Lux, while the 2024 Amaze’s top trim is ZX.
Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which top variant offers better value for money
25 Mar 2025
Toyota Rumion's base variant is offered in five colour options.
Toyota Rumion becomes affordable: Here's how
9 Mar 2026
The Toyota Rumion is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.67 lakh, ex-showroom and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.96 lakh.
Toyota Rumion prices hiked by 13,000 across all variants. Check details
24 Jul 2025
Tata Motors is working on the Tigor facelift, which is expected to share a host of similarities with the recently launched Tata Tiago facelift. (AI-generated image)
Tata Tigor facelift rendered. Top 5 key expectations
24 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

2022 promises the best of both worlds for those who think petrol prices are too high and electric cars too expensive. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
2022 Tata Tigor iCNG: First drive review
27 Jan 2022
Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
Toyota Urban EV Concept, based on Maruti e Vitara, makes debut at Auto Expo 2025
18 Jan 2025
Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
Watch Toyota Urban Cruiser EV breaks cover. India launch soon?
13 Dec 2024
Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First Look
31 Aug 2021
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
8 Sept 2021
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
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