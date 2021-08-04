|Engine Type
|1.2L Revotron Petrol
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|703
|873 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.09
|19.4 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹7,97,796
|₹12,94,927
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,09,400
|₹11,21,900
|RTO
|₹56,608
|₹1,24,190
|Insurance
|₹31,288
|₹48,337
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹17,147
|₹27,833