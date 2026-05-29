In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago NRG and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago NRG vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago nrg
|Virtus
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3