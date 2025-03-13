In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago NRG and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago NRG vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago nrg
|Vento
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3