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Tata Tiago NRG vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago NRG and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago NRG vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago nrg Taigun
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 7.2 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage20.09 to 26.49 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Revotron1.0L TSI
Driving Range
703 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
20.09 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path StrutRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15205/60 R16
Length
3802 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
181 mm-
Wheelbase
2400 mm2651 mm
Height
1537 mm1612 mm
Kerb Weight
1006 kg-
Width
1677 mm4221 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
242 litres385 Litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres50 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
DynamicGear
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Fog Lights
HalogenHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
86
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display7" Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,20,41012,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
7,19,99010,99,900
RTO
59,3991,20,620
Insurance
40,52139,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,63327,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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