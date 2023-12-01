Saved Articles

Tata Tiago NRG vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Tata Tiago NRG and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
1.2L Petrol AMT
₹7.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Revotron PetrolK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
703950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.0921.12 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,97,79612,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
7,09,40010,86,000
RTO
56,6081,18,930
Insurance
31,28849,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,14726,975

