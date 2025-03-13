In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago NRG and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago NRG vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago nrg
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4