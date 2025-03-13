In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago NRG and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago NRG vs Rumion Comparison