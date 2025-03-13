In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago NRG and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago NRG vs Glanza Comparison