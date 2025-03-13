In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago NRG and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago NRG vs Tigor Comparison