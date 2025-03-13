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Tata Tiago NRG vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Tiago NRG and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago NRG vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago nrg Tigor
BrandTataTata
Price₹ 7.2 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage20.09 to 26.49 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Tata Tiago NRG Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Side Mirror
Gear Shifter
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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L RevotronRevotron 1.2 L
Driving Range
703 Km711
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.09 kmpl20.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
85 bhp @ 6000 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 60 R15175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path StrutRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Tyres
175 / 60 R15175 / 65 R14
Length
3802 mm3993
Ground Clearance
181 mm170
Wheelbase
2400 mm2450
Height
1537 mm1532
Kerb Weight
1006 kg1003
Width
1677 mm1677
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
242 litres419
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
35 litres35
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceVisual display
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
CentreCentre
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000075000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
84
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable2 Din
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayDigital Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Charcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surroundsLight Grey and Slate
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,20,4106,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
7,19,9905,54,990
RTO
59,39922,199.6
Insurance
40,52134,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,63313,157
Expert Rating
-

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