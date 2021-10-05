In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Vento
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Range
|250-315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|19.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-