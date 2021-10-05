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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago ev [2022-2026] Vento
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Range250-315 km/charge-
Mileage-16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity19.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Configuration Selector Knob
Front Fog Lamp
Door Handle
Parking Camera Display
Side Mirror Glass
Rear Seats
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Steering Wheel
Recessed Steering Controls
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Swipe Left
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Charging Time
2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1L TSI
Battery Capacity
19.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds-
Driving Range
250 km972.95
Motor Power
45 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
60 bhp, 110 Nm-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbersSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Independent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)McPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14185 / 60 R15
Length
3769 mm4390
Wheelbase
2400 mm2553
Height
1536 mm1467
Width
1677 mm1699
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
240 litres494
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoPassive
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
-Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
Touch Screen Size
--
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoDigital Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Premium Light Grey & Black InteriorBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,44,58311,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0009,99,900
RTO
9,00076,323
Insurance
36,08343,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,15324,078
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

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