Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago ev [2022-2026] Vento Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Range 250-315 km/charge - Mileage - 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Battery Capacity 19.2 kWh - Engine Capacity - 999 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.