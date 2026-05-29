In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Taigun
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Range
|250-315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|19.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-