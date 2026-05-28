Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago ev [2022-2026] Polo Brand Tata Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Range 250-315 km/charge - Mileage - 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Battery Capacity 19.2 kWh - Engine Capacity - 999 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Volkswagen Polo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.