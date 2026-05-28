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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Volkswagen Polo

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Volkswagen Polo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Polo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago ev [2022-2026] Polo
BrandTataVolkswagen
Price₹ 7.99 Lakhs₹ 5.83 Lakhs
Range250-315 km/charge-
Mileage-16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity19.2 kWh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-

Filters
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Polo
Volkswagen Polo
Trendline 1.0L MPI
₹5.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Configuration Selector Knob
Antenna
Door Handle
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Charging Time
2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack1.0L MPI
Battery Capacity
19.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds-
Driving Range
250 km798.75
Motor Power
45 kW-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
60 bhp, 110 Nm-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1 metres4.9
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 70 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbersSemi-independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Independent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)McPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14175 / 70 R14
Length
3769 mm3971
Wheelbase
2400 mm2469
Height
1536 mm1469
Width
1677 mm1682
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
240 litres280
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteWith Key
Seat Adjustment
No2 Way
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
--
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
Premium Light Grey & Black InteriorBlack & Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,44,5837,08,136
Ex-Showroom Price
7,99,0006,27,000
RTO
9,00050,190
Insurance
36,08330,446
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,15315,220
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Tiago does not get any mechanical changes for 2026.
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28 May 2026
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes with a significantly updated design and a plethora of new features.
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29 May 2026
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23 Jun 2026
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9 Mar 2026
Tata Tiago EV directly competes with MG Comet EV in the affordable entry-level electric hatchback segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.
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1 Jun 2026
The electric Polos will be built on the MEB+ platform, offering a FWD configuration with a single-electric motor at the front
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  News

Latest Videos

With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
The Virtus is one the safest sedan in India. The Volkswagen car has five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
23 Oct 2024
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
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