In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Volkswagen Polo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Polo
|Brand
|Tata
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Range
|250-315 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|19.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-