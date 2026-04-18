Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiago ev [2022-2026] Yaris Brand Tata Toyota Price ₹ 7.99 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Range 250-315 km/charge - Mileage - 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 19.2 kWh - Engine Capacity - 1496 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Charging Time 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger) -

In 2026 when choosing among the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.