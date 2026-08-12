In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Tiago EV [2022-2026] vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Tata
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|250-315 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|19.2 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)
|-