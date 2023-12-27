Saved Articles

Tata Tiago EV vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023, when choosing between the Tata Tiago EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63 seconds12.4 seconds
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery packK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Fuel Type
ElectricMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Motor Performance
60 bhp 110 Nm-
Driving Range
250 Km950 Km
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Battery
19.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,03,33512,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,00010,86,000
RTO
16,0001,18,930
Insurance
37,83549,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,41626,975

